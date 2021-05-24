7 new COVID-19 cases reported in Atlantic County, first time in single digits since fall 2020

Atlantic County is reporting seven new cases of the coronavirus Monday, the first time the county has been in single digits for new positive cases since Sept. 20.
The cases, reported in individuals from the age of 11 months old to 50 years old, were in Pleasantville, Somers Point, Atlantic City, Buena Borough, and Hammonton.
To date, the county has had 27,494 total COVID-19 positive cases and 662 deaths. 15,704 people have been cleared from isolation.
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Claire Lowe
Staff Writer
I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.