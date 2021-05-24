 Skip to main content
7 new COVID-19 cases reported in Atlantic County, first time in single digits since fall 2020
7 new COVID-19 cases reported in Atlantic County, first time in single digits since fall 2020

Atlantic County is reporting seven new cases of the coronavirus Monday, the first time the county has been in single digits for new positive cases since Sept. 20.

The cases, reported in individuals from the age of 11 months old to 50 years old, were in Pleasantville, Somers Point, Atlantic City, Buena Borough, and Hammonton. 

To date, the county has had 27,494 total COVID-19 positive cases and 662 deaths. 15,704 people have been cleared from isolation. 

