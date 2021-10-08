6th Atlantic County rabies case of 2021 found in Hammonton raccoon

A raccoon found on Mardor Avenue in Hammonton tested positive for rabies, the Atlantic County Division of Public Health said Friday.

The racoon confronted three dogs in the backyard of the homeowner. A fight ensued, and the racoon was killed, the county said in a news release. The raccoon was collected by animal control and sent to the state lab for testing, where it was confirmed for rabies Wednesday.

The three dogs were found to be current with their rabies vaccinations. Each has received a precautionary rabies booster, the county said. There was no human exposure.

This is the sixth rabies case in Atlantic County this year, and the second found in a raccoon. Rabies also has been confirmed in two bats, a fox and a feral cat.

Rabies is a viral disease that can be fatal if left untreated. The county said vaccinations provide protection for pets and help protect pet owners from contracting the disease from an infected pet.

The Atlantic County Animal Shelter holds free rabies vaccination clinics for dogs and cats each month. The next scheduled clinics are this Sunday for dogs and Oct. 17 for cats. Hours are 9 a.m. to noon. Appointments are required for each and can be made at aclink.org/animalshelter.

