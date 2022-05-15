63-year-old woman struck, killed by vehicle in Cape May

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Lafayette Street in Cape May on Sunday, the city said.
The victim, a 63-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.
At about 4:14 p.m., Cape May County Communications reported a vehicle was being driven erratically over the Route 109 Bridge heading toward Cape May, the release said.
Cape May police responded and found a vehicle matching the description traveling southbound on Lafayette Street. The vehicle struck the pedestrian and continued on. It struck a telephone pole on Lafayette Street before it hit a vehicle and became disabled.
No further information was immediately available. The investigation is continuing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.