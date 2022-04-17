60-foot pleasure boat runs aground off North Wildwood

NORTH WILDWOOD — A captain decided to run his boat aground after it was taking on water in the Hereford Inlet on Saturday, officials said.

The North Wildwood Fire Department responded to a boater in distress in the afternoon. Six people, including the captain, were aboard the 60-foot vessel, witnesses told the responding crews, Officer in Charge Jaime Pluta said in a report.

The Utility 2 crew gained access to the marsh bank and found a large pleasure boat listing hard to its starboard side, the report read. The crew made contact with the captain, who said all passengers were accounted for and there were no injuries.

According to the captain, the decision was made to run the boat aground when he realized it was taking on water in the inlet, the report said. The vessel was anchored about 30 feet from the shoreline upon the fire department's arrival.

Wildwood Fire Department's Chief 3 arrived and took over command, as Utility 3 and Squad 3 arrived. Lines were thrown from the vessel to the onshore rescuers to pull the stern closer to the shore. Crews utilized ground ladders to remove all five passengers and the captain from the vessel, the report read.

Sea Tow Cape May and TowBoat US arrived to pump out the water from the vessel and prepare a tow. Sea Tow Cape May advised the vessel was in serious danger of capsizing. The two companies remained on location and eventually were able to tow the vessel to Schooner Island Marina for an emergency haul out, according to the report.

Ladder Company 2/A Platoon, Boat 2-1, Squad Co 3 and WaveRunner 13 operated on the vessel for the North Wildwood Fire Department.

