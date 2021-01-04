6 ShopRites in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties to offer COVID-19 vaccine

ShopRite has partnered with the state of New Jersey, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), to provide COVID-19 vaccinations.

The CDC is taking a phased approach to the vaccine’s distribution, focusing on those individuals at highest risk of exposure. In this first phase, only persons working in the healthcare profession are prioritized to receive the vaccine. Those in the 1A group are currently eligible to the get the vaccine. To schedule an appoint go to https://shoprite.reportsonline.com/shopritesched/program/Immunizations/Patient/Advisory