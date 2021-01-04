6 ShopRites in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties to offer COVID-19 vaccine

ShopRite has partnered with the state of New Jersey, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), to provide COVID-19 vaccinations.
The CDC is taking a phased approach to the vaccine’s distribution, focusing on those individuals at highest risk of exposure. In this first phase, only persons working in the healthcare profession are prioritized to receive the vaccine. Those in the 1A group are currently eligible to the get the vaccine. To schedule an appoint go to https://shoprite.reportsonline.com/shopritesched/program/Immunizations/Patient/Advisory
The following ShopRite Pharmacies have received this initial shipment (listed by county):
ATLANTIC COUNTY
- ShopRite of Absecon: 616 White Horse Pike, Absecon
- ShopRite of Somers Point: 23 Bethel Road, Somers Point
BERGEN COUNTY
- ShopRite of Englewood: 40 Nathaniel Place, Englewood
- ShopRite of Rochelle Park: 220 W. Passaic Street, Rochelle Park
BURLINGTON COUNTY
- ShopRite of Medford: 208 Route 70, Medford
- ShopRite of Union Mill: 892 Union Mill Road, Mt. Laurel
CAMDEN COUNTY
- ShopRite of Berlin: 200 Route 73 North, Berlin
CAPE MAY COUNTY
- ShopRite of Marmora: 4 W. Roosevelt Boulevard, Marmora
- ShopRite of Rio Grande: 1700 Route 47 South, Rio Grande
CUMBERLAND COUNTY
- ShopRite of Millville: 2130 N. 2nd Street, Millville
- ShopRite of Upper Deerfield: 1000 N. Pearl Street, Bridgeton
ESSEX COUNTY
- ShopRite of Newark: 206 Springfield Avenue, Newark
- ShopRite of Livingston: 483 S. Livingston Avenue, Livingston
GLOUCESTER COUNTY
- ShopRite of Chews Landing: 1200 Chews Landing Road, Chews Landing
- ShopRite of Glassboro: 201 William L. Dalton Drive, Glassboro
- ShopRite of Mullica Hill: 143 Bridgeton Pike, Mullica Hill
HUNTERDON COUNTY
- ShopRite of Clinton: 50 Walmart Plaza, Clinton
- ShopRite of Flemington: 272 Highway 202/31 North, Flemington
MERCER COUNTY
- ShopRite of Hamilton: 130 Marketplace Boulevard, Robbinsville
- ShopRite of Pennington: 2555 Pennington Road, Pennington
MIDDLESEX COUNTY
- ShopRite of Spotswood: 380 Summerhill Road, Spotswood
MONMOUTH COUNTY
- ShopRite of Hazlet: 3120 State Highway 35, Hazlet
- ShopRite of Marlboro: 280 US Highway 9, Marlboro
MORRIS COUNTY
- ShopRite of Flanders: 90 Bartley Road, Flanders
- ShopRite of Greater Morristown: 178 E. Hanover Avenue, Cedar Knolls
- ShopRite of Lincoln Park: 60 Beaver Brook Road, Lincoln Park
OCEAN COUNTY
- ShopRite of Fischer Bay: 860 Fischer Boulevard, Toms River
- ShopRite of Manahawkin: 297 Route 72, Manahawkin
PASSAIC COUNTY
- ShopRite of Little Falls: 171 Browertown Road, Little Falls
- ShopRite of West Milford: Union Valley-Marshall Hill, West Milford
SOMERSET COUNTY
- ShopRite of Bernardsville: 93 Morristown Road, Bernardsville
- ShopRite of Hillsborough: RT. 206 & Amwell Road, Hillsborough
SUSSEX COUNTY
- ShopRite of Byram: 90-80 Route 206 North, Stanhope
- ShopRite of Newton: 125 Water Street (Route 206 North), Newton
UNION COUNTY
- ShopRite of Clark: 76 Central Avenue, Clark
- ShopRite of Elizabeth: 865 W. Grand Street, Elizabeth
WARREN COUNTY
- ShopRite of Greenwich: 1207 Route 22, Phillipsburg
- ShopRite of Washington: 2 Clubhouse Drive @ Route 31 South, Washington
Contact: 609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
