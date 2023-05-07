Avalon, Margate and Sea Isle City are preparing for nonpartisan municipal elections Tuesday.

Twelve candidates are running for a commissioners or city council seat. Six will run with no opposition — three in Avalon and three in Sea Isle. Margate has six people running for three seats. Only one of them is an incumbent.

Commissioner Maury Blumberg is running with Cathy Horn and Michael Collins as the "Friends of Margate" slate. Challengers Calvin Tesler, Aaron Singer and Patrice "Trish" Calvarese are running as the "Margate Deserves Better" slate.

Mayor Michael Becker and Commissioner John Amodeo both decided not to run for office again this year.

The "Friends of Margate" slate says it will focus on fiscal responsibility, holding down the municipal tax rate, keeping property values high by improving infrastructure and limiting overbuilding.

Blumberg has served as a commissioner since 2007 and seeks his fifth term on the board. He is the commissioner of revenue and finance for the city. Blumberg is vice president of sales and engineering for Jersey Architectural Door & Supply Inc., on the board for Best of Chai and a former member of the city's Zoning Board.

Horn is president of the Margate Board of Education and a psychologist at Atlantic City High School. She was first appointed to the school board in 2013.

Collins serves on the Margate City Beach Patrol Pension Committee and the board of the Margate Business Association. He is the president of the Margate Republican Club, founder and co-director of the Margate Cornhole League and has served as a member of the Assumption Regional Catholic School board in Galloway Township.

Before Collins took over the family business — Colmar Home Center, Colmar Kitchen Studio, and The UPS Store, which has locations in Margate, North Cape May and Avalon —he worked as an aerospace engineer and received recognition for his work from NASA. He also was an adjunct faculty member at Villanova University in the mechanical engineering department.

The "Margate Deserves Better" team says it will look to address a 46% property tax increase since 2007, preserve the city's residential character, support the area's schools, provide more resources for first responders, mitigate flooding and hotel zoning, and improve the quality of life in the city.

Tesler is a history and writing professor at Rowan University, as well as an adjunct professor at Temple and Stockton universities. He is also the vice president of the Shirat Hayam synagogue in Ventnor, organizes community food drives and volunteers at Seashore Gardens Living Center in Galloway.

Singer has been a certified public accountant for more than 10 years. He was a founding shareholder for Goldberg Boyle and Brogan, the vice president of finance for Brokerage Concepts Inc. for more than 13 years and the chief financial officer of iCueTV and Simple Brands LLC. He also is a founding member of the Rose House in Morris Plains, Morris County, an organization that facilitates independent living for adults who are developmentally disabled.

Calvarese is a health care information technology consultant and former chief information officer and chief security officer for Drexel Med. She volunteers as a patient advocate at a senior living facility and is a member of Holy Trinity Parish.

In Sea Isle City, Mayor Leonard Desiderio and Council members William Kehner Sr. and Frank Edwardi Jr. are running unopposed.

In Avalon, Council members Barbara Juzaitis and Samuel Wieman are running unopposed, while Councilman John McCorristin will run for mayor with no opponent. Current Mayor Martin Pagliughi is retiring after 36 years in local government.