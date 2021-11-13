6 new NJ COVID deaths; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey (copy)

COVID-19 in NJ
New positive cases: 1,524
New deaths: 6
Total number of positive cases: 1,055,659
Total number of deaths: 25,334
Total vaccine doses administered: 12,764,085
Rate of transmission: Unavailable
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 32,270 cases, 739 deaths, 349,232 vaccine doses administered
Cape May: 6,391 cases, 199 deaths, 130,713 vaccine doses administered
Cumberland: 18,498 cases, 449 deaths, 166,789 vaccine doses administered
Ocean: 83,818 cases, 2,212 deaths, 672,817 vaccine doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Nov. 13
Note: Updated county vaccine doses were unavailable
Source: N.J. Department of Health
