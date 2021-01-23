 Skip to main content
6,115 new COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths for New Jersey
0 comments
top story

6,115 new COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths for New Jersey

{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus COVID-19 file art

Gov. Phil Murphy on Saturday reported 6,115 new cases of COVID-19 for a statewide total of 590,400.

The governor also reported another 63 deaths for a total of 18,813.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 18,033 cases with 427 deaths and 7,513 cleared from isolation. Cape May County has reported 5,612 cases with 158 deaths and 4,836 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 10,254 cases with 273 deaths.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

0 comments

Tags

