56 new COVID-19 cases reported in Atlantic County

The Atlantic County Department of Health reported 56 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Monday, bringing the county's cumulative total to 22,333.
About half of the county's total cases have been cleared from isolation and there have been 559 deaths.
The new cases reported Monday are among 33 men and 23 women between the ages of 6 and 92.
Atlantic County is part of the southeast region of the state's regional health matrix, that is currently at a moderate activity level for COVID-19 cases.
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Claire Lowe
Staff Writer
I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.