55 new COVID-19 cases in Atlantic County, 14 in Cape May County
Atlantic County officials on Saturday reported 55 new COVID-19 cases for a countywide total of 26,641 with one new death.

Additionally, 13,511 people in the county have been cleared from isolation. The death, a 58-year-old Egg Harbor Township man with pre-existing conditions, brought the county's total to 644.

New cases were reported from Egg Harbor Township (10), Hamilton Township (10), Atlantic City (8), Pleasantville (8), Galloway Township (6), Buena Borough (3), Hammonton (2), Linwood (2), Ventnor (2), Absecon (1), Margate (1), Mullica Township (1) and Somers Point (1).

Weekly COVID-19 drive-thru testing at 617 Dolphin Ave., Northfield, is available by appointment 9-11:30 a.m. each Tuesday until further notice. Appointments can be made by calling 888-285-2684 or by accessing the testing appointment link at aclink.org.

Cape May County reported 14 new cases Saturday for a total of 8,449 with 7,974 designated off quarantine. With no new deaths, the total toll remains 199.

The state Health Department reported 2,465 new cases Saturday and 39 new deaths for updated totals of 873,399 and 22,756, respectively. The state has administered 6,513,215 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,738,433 residents are considered fully vaccinated, or about 31% of the state's population.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

