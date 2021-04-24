55 new COVID-19 cases in Atlantic County, 14 in Cape May County

Atlantic County officials on Saturday reported 55 new COVID-19 cases for a countywide total of 26,641 with one new death.
Additionally, 13,511 people in the county have been cleared from isolation. The death, a 58-year-old Egg Harbor Township man with pre-existing conditions, brought the county's total to 644.
New cases were reported from Egg Harbor Township (10), Hamilton Township (10), Atlantic City (8), Pleasantville (8), Galloway Township (6), Buena Borough (3), Hammonton (2), Linwood (2), Ventnor (2), Absecon (1), Margate (1), Mullica Township (1) and Somers Point (1).
Weekly COVID-19 drive-thru testing at 617 Dolphin Ave., Northfield, is available by appointment 9-11:30 a.m. each Tuesday until further notice. Appointments can be made by calling 888-285-2684 or by accessing the testing appointment link at aclink.org.
Cape May County reported 14 new cases Saturday for a total of 8,449 with 7,974 designated off quarantine. With no new deaths, the total toll remains 199.
The state Health Department reported 2,465 new cases Saturday and 39 new deaths for updated totals of 873,399 and 22,756, respectively. The state has administered 6,513,215 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,738,433 residents are considered fully vaccinated, or about 31% of the state's population.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.