55 new COVID-19 cases in Atlantic County, 14 in Cape May County

TOMS RIVER - Mitchell Larsen wanted to get a COVID-19 vaccine to prepare for his upcoming summer of lifeguarding. Larsen, 22, of Lacey, wasn't expecting to also get elbow bumps from New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy as he got his first shot of the Moderna vaccine in his arm at the Perlmutter ShopRite on Fischer Boulevard. "I wanted that extra bit of safety" should he have to rescue someone this ...