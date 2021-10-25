 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
500+ vote early on first weekend in Cape, 1,100+ in Atlantic
0 comments
top story
ELECTION 2021

500+ vote early on first weekend in Cape, 1,100+ in Atlantic

{{featured_button_text}}

Maureen Bugdon, Superintendent of Elections Commissioner of Registration and Autumn Vasquez, Registration Clerk showing how to use the new e-poll books which will be used by all machine voters this year early and Election Day and new voting machines to be used this year only by early voters. Wednesday Sept 29, 2021.

The first weekend of early voting went well in the region, elections officials said Monday, with more than 500 people choosing the new option in Cape May County and more than 1,100 doing so in Atlantic County.

Early voting continues through Oct. 31 at six locations around Atlantic County, three locations each in Cape May, Cumberland and Salem counties, and 10 in Ocean County. It is made possible by new e-poll books and voting machines that allow ballots to be pulled up for any race in the county at all of that county’s locations.

There are about 209,000 registered voters in Atlantic County and 75,000 in Cape May County, according to the state's Division of Elections.

In Atlantic County, about 25,000 people got vote-by-mail ballots, officials said. As of Monday afternoon, the Board of Elections had received 11,315 of those back. In Cape May County, about 5,800 vote-by-mail ballots had been returned to the elections board, according to officials there.

Regarding numbers of people voting early, Atlantic County Board of Elections Chair Lynn Caterson said, "It's not a surprise, but it was lighter today than on the weekend days. We have gotten incredibly positive comments from all kinds of people who would critique it if it was not right."

"The voters like the new equipment we are using from ES&S," said Michael Kennedy, the Democratic Cape May County registrar. ES&S is the vendor from whom new poll books and voting machines were purchased in both Atlantic and Cape May counties.

Kennedy said his county has plenty of trained poll workers, and Caterson said the same. The Board of Elections trains and oversees poll workers.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"At this point everything is fine for poll workers," Caterson said. "They are human beings with families so we believe we have trained more than enough to carry us through Election Day (in case someone cannot make it in)."

Poll workers responded well to the training, which focused on teaching them to use a new computerized system for checking voters in and having them vote.

"The feedback we have gotten from the public about the poll workers has been very positive," Caterson said. "They say the workers are caring, responsible, and nothing is a problem for them."

Sample ballots had not gone out in time for early voters to see them, Caterson said. By law they have to go out a week before the General Election date of Nov. 2. She suggested that in the future, the date for sending sample ballots be moved up under the law.

But polling places had computers set up where people could read the public questions that are on the ballot, she said, and get familiar with them before going to the voting machine.

The new machines used for early voting can also be adjusted for those with visual impairments. It is easier for many visually impaired people to read white type on a black background, so the machines can adjust for that to give visually impaired the ability to vote privately without having to ask someone for help with reading the ballot.

Ballots can also be pulled up in a variety of languages, Caterson said.

Any voter registered in a county can go to any early voting location in that county. New electronic poll books can access voter registration information for any address within the county, and new machines can put up the appropriate ballot for any location in the county.

However, if a voter is on the list to receive vote-by-mail ballots, that voter will have to use a provisional ballot to vote if showing up in person. It will be counted as long as no mail-in ballot has been counted for the same voter.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Early voting sites

Early voting for the Nov. 2 general election runs Oct. 23 through 31 statewide. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.

ATLANTIC COUNTY: Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City; Atlantic County Shoreview Building, 101 Shore Road, Northfield; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing; Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township; Martin Luther King Center, 661 Jackson Road, Buena Vista Township; Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton.

CAPE MAY COUNTY: Lower Township Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas; Middle Township Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House; Upper Township Library, 2500 Route 631, Petersburg.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY: Bridgeton Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton; Inspira EMS Millville Station, 600 Cedar St., Millville; Landis Marketplace, 624 E. Elmer St., Vineland.

OCEAN COUNTY: Ocean County Library, 30 Station Road, Bayville; Ocean County Library, 301 Chambers Bridge Road, Brick; Ocean County Library, 2 Jackson Drive, Jackson; Lacey Community Center Room C, 15 E. Lacey Road, Lacey; Lakewood Municipal Building Court Room, 231 Third St., Lakewood; Upper Shores Library, 112 Jersey City Ave., Lavallette; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township; OC Southern Resource Center Nutrition Hall, 179 S. Main St., Manahawkin; Ocean County Library, 21 Colonial Drive, Manchester; Ocean County Library, 101 Washington St., Toms River.

SALEM COUNTY: Mid-Atlantic States Career and Education Center, 375 S. Broadway, Pennsville; Salem County Office, 110 Fifth St., Conference Room 105, Salem City; Elmer Grange, 535 Daretown Road, Elmer.

Information on early voting locations in all counties is available at nj.gov/state/elections/vote-early-voting.shtml.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sudanese man in NYC unable to talk to family

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News