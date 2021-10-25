500+ vote early on first weekend in Cape, 1,100+ in Atlantic

"The voters like the new equipment we are using from ES&S," said Michael Kennedy, the Democratic Cape May County registrar. ES&S is the vendor from whom new poll books and voting machines were purchased in both Atlantic and Cape May counties.

Kennedy said his county has plenty of trained poll workers, and Caterson said the same. The Board of Elections trains and oversees poll workers.

"At this point everything is fine for poll workers," Caterson said. "They are human beings with families so we believe we have trained more than enough to carry us through Election Day (in case someone cannot make it in)."

Poll workers responded well to the training, which focused on teaching them to use a new computerized system for checking voters in and having them vote.

"The feedback we have gotten from the public about the poll workers has been very positive," Caterson said. "They say the workers are caring, responsible, and nothing is a problem for them."

Sample ballots had not gone out in time for early voters to see them, Caterson said. By law they have to go out a week before the General Election date of Nov. 2. She suggested that in the future, the date for sending sample ballots be moved up under the law.