500+ vote early on first weekend in Cape, 1,100+ in Atlantic

The first weekend of early voting went well in the region, elections officials said Monday, with more than 500 people choosing the new option in Cape May County and more than 1,100 doing so in Atlantic County.
Early voting continues through Oct. 31 at six locations around Atlantic County, three locations each in Cape May, Cumberland and Salem counties, and 10 in Ocean County. It is made possible by new e-poll books and voting machines that allow ballots to be pulled up for any race in the county at all of that county’s locations.
There are about 209,000 registered voters in Atlantic County and 75,000 in Cape May County, according to the state's Division of Elections.
In Atlantic County, about 25,000 people got vote-by-mail ballots, officials said. As of Monday afternoon, the Board of Elections had received 11,315 of those back. In Cape May County, about 5,800 vote-by-mail ballots had been returned to the elections board, according to officials there.
Regarding numbers of people voting early, Atlantic County Board of Elections Chair Lynn Caterson said, "It's not a surprise, but it was lighter today than on the weekend days. We have gotten incredibly positive comments from all kinds of people who would critique it if it was not right."
"The voters like the new equipment we are using from ES&S," said Michael Kennedy, the Democratic Cape May County registrar. ES&S is the vendor from whom new poll books and voting machines were purchased in both Atlantic and Cape May counties.
Kennedy said his county has plenty of trained poll workers, and Caterson said the same. The Board of Elections trains and oversees poll workers.
"At this point everything is fine for poll workers," Caterson said. "They are human beings with families so we believe we have trained more than enough to carry us through Election Day (in case someone cannot make it in)."
Poll workers responded well to the training, which focused on teaching them to use a new computerized system for checking voters in and having them vote.
"The feedback we have gotten from the public about the poll workers has been very positive," Caterson said. "They say the workers are caring, responsible, and nothing is a problem for them."
Sample ballots had not gone out in time for early voters to see them, Caterson said. By law they have to go out a week before the General Election date of Nov. 2. She suggested that in the future, the date for sending sample ballots be moved up under the law.
But polling places had computers set up where people could read the public questions that are on the ballot, she said, and get familiar with them before going to the voting machine.
The new machines used for early voting can also be adjusted for those with visual impairments. It is easier for many visually impaired people to read white type on a black background, so the machines can adjust for that to give visually impaired the ability to vote privately without having to ask someone for help with reading the ballot.
Ballots can also be pulled up in a variety of languages, Caterson said.
Any voter registered in a county can go to any early voting location in that county. New electronic poll books can access voter registration information for any address within the county, and new machines can put up the appropriate ballot for any location in the county.
However, if a voter is on the list to receive vote-by-mail ballots, that voter will have to use a provisional ballot to vote if showing up in person. It will be counted as long as no mail-in ballot has been counted for the same voter.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7219
