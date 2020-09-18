HARVEY CEDARS — A five-week repaving project of Long Beach Boulevard will begin next week, officials said
The first three weeks of the project, to start on or about Wednesday, will include work to the drainage system, according to a news release from borough police. The last two weeks will be milling and paving of the boulevard.
Throughout the project, residents will be informed of any street or easement closures, to give ample time to move vehicles if necessary, police said.
While this this a project run by Ocean County, police said that any questions borough officials may address can be submitted to the Department of Public Works at 609-494-6905.
Visit www.harveycedars.org for updates.
