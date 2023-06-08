Looking for a place you can grab a bite to eat or sip on a cold drink while overlooking the beach, bay or river on a hot summer day? Here are five bars on the water where people can unwind.

Bungalow Beach, Atlantic City

The luxury restaurant, beach bar and lounge is located at 2641 Boardwalk, next to the Biergarten and Tropicana Atlantic City.

Bungalow’s Boardwalk Terrace has options for indoor or outdoor seating for breakfast, lunch and dinner on the boards.

Breakfast items include omelets, eggs benedict, sandwiches, French toast and pancakes. Lunch options includes hot and cold appetizers, salads, sandwiches and pasta. Dinner at Bungalow offers more seafood and protein options, like branzino, Tuscan salmon, filet mignon, lamb chops and chicken parmesan.

Bungalow’s restaurant is open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more information, visit the Bungalow AC Facebook page or mixiacreative.com/bungalowbeachac.

The Point, Somers Point

The tiki bar, located at 998 Bay Ave., offers a tropical oasis overlooking the Great Egg Harbor Bay, with island-style dining on its beach and deck.

Menu items include made-to-order tacos, crispy shrimp and mango, The Point Burger, steamers and cheesesteaks.

The Point also offers frozen beverages, like its Colada Breeze, rum runners, a variety of tropical mules and crushers.

The Point is open 3 p.m. to midnight Monday to Thursday, 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and noon to 2 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. There is a $5 cover charge from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday to Sunday. The Point also has a location is Sea Isle City at 10 43rd St.

For more information, visit its Facebook page or dothepoint.com.

Sweetwater Marina and Riverdeck, Mullica Township

The family-owned restaurant and event venue, located at 2780 Seventh Ave., sits on the Mullica River.

The Riverdeck’s indoor bar merges with its outdoor dining area when the roll-up garage doors are open so guests can enjoy the breeze off the water while they watch live entertainment on the deck. The venue offers a variety of specialties, including sandwiches and wraps like its BLT crab cake melt, roasted pork Italiano, turkey and brie panini, and chicken cheesesteak.

Sweetwater Marina and Riverdeck also has mixed drinks such as its River Punch Bucket, The Capital and Sweet Little Water Mai Tai, as well as other craft cocktails, beer and wine.

The marina has plenty of picnic tables with umbrellas so people can dine or have a cocktail while overlooking the river. The 80-plus boat slips, boat ramp, floating dock, fuel dock and other marina amenities allow people to enjoy the Sweetwater Marina and Riverdeck in more ways than one.

The Sweetwater Marina and Riverdeck is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit its Facebook page or sweetwaterriverdeck.com.

Deauville Inn, Strathmere

Originally the Whelan Hotel built by Irish immigrant James Carothers in 1881, the establishment, located at 201 Willard Road, has evolved into a massive waterfront facility on Ludlam Island’s bayside.

The Sunset Deck has a 50-foot bar where people can look out at the bay while having casual breakfast or lunch. People also can order a drink or dine at the Sand Bar while looking out at the water from the picnic tables.

The dining room offers oysters, clams, shrimp, seafood towers and other bites from land and sea. The Sand Bar offers starters, sandwiches, pizza and kids meals.

The Deauville Inn is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit its Facebook page or deauvilleinn.com.

Bally’s Beach Bar, Atlantic City

Located on the beach at 1900 Boardwalk, the bar has been a go-to spot for locals and visitors.

Bally’s Beach Bar has a large outdoor bar where people can order souvenir cup drinks, buckets and food on the beach.

The beach bar’s menu has Philly rolls, wings, a crispy cod sandwich, chicken sandwich, bacon cheeseburger or Caesar salad.

People also can dance while enjoying live entertainment from Friday to Monday, rent cabanas any day of the week and enjoy the ocean breeze at one of the many high-top tables the beach bar offers.

From June 9 to 12, Bally’s Beach Bar will be open 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday and 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. Monday.

Starting June 16, Bally’s Beach Bar will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday.