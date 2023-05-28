Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Walking the boards in Atlantic City and want a boozy beverage to accompany you on your escapades? Here are five places you can grab a drink.

Biergarten Atlantic City

Located at 2701 Boardwalk next to Tropicana Atlantic City, the Biergarten is a European-inspired outdoor bar.

The bar has about 30 draft beers on tap, many of which are authentic German beers.

They also have a variety of craft beers including Cape May IPA, Founder’s Breakfast Stout, Cigar City’s Jai Alai and Golden Road’s Mango Cart.

A cocktail menu is also available, along with a German-inspired food menu.

The Biergarten is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit biergartenac.com.

Wet Willies

The popular frozen daquiri bar now has two locations on the island. One is located in The Quarter at Tropicana, and the other is at 1133 Boardwalk at Resorts Casino Hotel.

Wet Willies has more than 15 flavors of frosty daquiris with different liquors in them, including classics like margarita, piña colada, white Russian and Sex on the Beach. But they also have plenty of signature drinks like Call a Cab, a mix of 190 proof grain alcohol and premium rum, blended with cherry and strawberry flavors.

People can also create their own drinks, which come in 16- and 20-ounce refillable insulated Koozie cups, by mixing the flavors of their choice.

Wet Willies also offers domestic and imported bottled/canned beers, Jell-O shots, liquor shots in plastic life-sized fingers, merchandise and apparel.

Both Wet Willies locations are open from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more information, visit wetwillies.com.

Boardwalk Billy’s

Boardwalk Billy’s is a frozen daquiri bar that opened in 2021 at 2613 Boardwalk.

It has 10 different flavors of frozen drinks, including Island Breeze, piña colada, Frosé, Jack-n-Coke, Blue Dream and Billy’s Best. People can also combine flavors for a customizable drink.

The bar also has a selection of bottled and canned beers and hard seltzers.

Boardwalk Billy’s is open from 1 to 7 p.m. Fridays, noon to 8 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.

For more information, visit Boardwalk Billy’s Facebook page.

Loteria

Opened in 2019, Loteria, located at 1523 Boardwalk, is a taqueria and bar that serves authentic Mexican classics.

It serves tacos, burritos, quesadillas and other Mexican foods, but the tequila, margaritas, draft and bottled beers, along with buckets you can get filled with a variety of mixed drinks, make it an ideal place for a Boardwalk drink.

Loteria is open seven days a week from noon to 10 a.m.

Jimmy Buffet’s Margaritaville

Atlantic City With over 40 different margaritas and cocktails on the menu, it’s easy to waste away again in Margaritaville.

Margaritaville, located at Resorts, has plenty of cocktails, frozen beverages, buckets, drafts and bottled beers for people to take with them on their way up or down the Boardwalk. It also has plenty of indoor and outdoor seating, and is open seven days a week from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information, visit margaritavilleatlanticcity.com.