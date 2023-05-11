SELENA VAZQUEZ

Staff Writer

Looking for somewhere to take the mom or motherly figure in your life out to eat this Mother’s Day? Here are five places in South Jersey where you can still make a reservation.

Bocca Coal Fired Bistro, Margate Located at 7805 Ventnor Ave., the restaurant will serve an all-you-can-eat, buffet-style brunch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The brunch will feature Bocca’s house kippered salmon that guests can get with fresh bagels, cream cheese or a tomato caper relish, Belgium pearl sugar waffles and other breakfast foods. Live music will be provided by Jim Shaw.

Other buffet items include filet tips with mushroom and artichoke hearts in a marsala sauce, chicken parmesan, peel-and-eat shrimp and pasta.

Adult tickets are $34. Tickets for children ages 5 to 12 are $18, and kids under 4 eat free.

For more information or reservations, visit boccanj.com.

Cardinal, Atlantic CityThe new restaurant that opened last month at 151 S. New York Ave. will celebrate Mother’s Day with a brunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Besides pancakes, fresh fruit and made-to-order omelets, the restaurant will offer prime rib and ham carving stations, shrimp salads and more.

Drinks include fresh juices and coffee from Cardinal’s Orange Loop neighbor, Hayday Coffee, and a la carte mimosas, bellinis and Bloody Marys.

Adult meals will cost $55 per person. The brunch cost for kids ages 4 to 12 is $40, while children under 4 eat free.

For more information or to book a reservation, visit cardinal-ac.com.

Josie Kelly’s Public House, Somers PointThe pub at 908 Shore Road will open at 10 a.m. to serve its regular brunch and special Mother’s Day menu until 4 p.m.

The Tamara DeMent Jazz Trio will perform in the Adare Ballroom at 10 a.m., while artist Tony Troy will sketch portraits as keepsakes for moms.

Afternoon tea with traditional tea sandwiches, scones with jam or clotted cream, and desserts will be available from noon until 4 p.m.

A special Mother’s Day menu, along with its dinner menu, will be available from 4 to 8 p.m., which is the last seating since the kitchen closes at 9 p.m.

For more information or reservations, visit Josie Kelly’s Public House’s Facebook page.

Flanders Hotel,

Ocean CityThe historic hotel at 719 11th St. will host a Mother’s Day buffet from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a high tea starting at 2 p.m. that includes a complimentary gift for mothers.

The brunch will feature several different stations, like a breakfast station with made-to-order omelets, French toast, breakfast pastries, sausage, bacon and breakfast potatoes.

There will also be a carving station with roast turkey and beef, a soup station, cold food display with options like peel-and-eat shrimp, and three different salads, as well as fruit and a dessert station.

Other entrees include seared salmon with a maple, Dijon and herb glaze; seared chicken breast with spinach, artichoke and roasted garlic cream served with a vegetable medley, homestyle mashed potatoes and a blended cheese sachetti with a sherry lobster cream sauce.

The kid’s menu will offer chicken tenders, french fries, and macaroni and cheese.

Adult tickets for the brunch are $49.95, and tickets for children ages 3 to 12 are $29.95, plus tax and a service charge for both.

Tickets for high tea are $44.95, plus tax and a service charge.

For tickets or more information, visit theflandershotel.com.

Renault Winery

and Resort,

Egg Harbor CityCelebrate Mother’s Day with an early brunch at the vineyard at 72 N. Bremen Ave. from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

There will be several stations available at the brunch, including a breakfast station with an assorted breakfast display, an omelet station and a carving station where you can get a fresh slice of Virginia bone-in ham, along with other meats.

The lunch station will include items like a chimichurri-grilled Atlantic salmon, individual shrimp cocktails, Bloody Mary shooters, salads and assorted side dishes.

Tickets range from $19 to $60. For more information or tickets, visit renaultwinery.com.