5 officers join Cape May Police Department

CAPE MAY — The city swore in five new police officers last week.
Mayor Zack Mullock watched as City Manager Michael Voll swore in John Mihal, Vincent Short, Stephen Scheer, Hayden Denham and Andrew Gluckman before their new colleagues, family and friends June 15.
Chief Dekon Fashaw celebrated their addition to the police force, encouraging them to always put others before themselves.
“The addition of these new officers strengthens the Cape May Police Department during its rebuild and revitalization moving forward," Fashaw said. "I’m very proud of the men and women of this department and proud to stand beside them and work together daily in our communities of Cape May, West Cape May and Cape May Point.”
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.