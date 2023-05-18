Looking for something new and fun on the Wildwoods Boardwalk? Here are five new places to try.

Quinn’s Original Fudge Island

After the Original Fudge Kitchen closed at 22nd Avenue and Boardwalk, Quinn’s Original Fudge Island opened up in February at 2200 Boardwalk in North Wildwood. It is owned by John Quinn, who was the general manager of the Original Fudge Kitchen and has been making fudge for over 32 years.

The shop features handmade fudge made by Quinn, candy and popcorn.

Quinn’s Original Fudge Island is open seven days a week year-round; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

Bar Fore Sports Simulator

Bar Fore is the Wildwoods’ first multisport simulator and restaurant, brought to the Boardwalk by Full Swing, the company that does golf simulators for Topgolf.

It opened May 5 at 1800 Boardwalk in North Wildwood, inside the Montego Bay Resort.

Guests can customize their games, play anywhere from nine to 18 holes at 53 different virtual golf courses around the world, enjoy drinks from the bar or food from Bar Fore’s full kitchen.

It also has other sport simulation games, like hockey, home run derby, quarterback challenge, lacrosse, bocce ball and zombie dodgeball.

Bar Fore charges by the hour and takes reservations for the golf simulators and dining.

For more information, visit Bar Fore’s Facebook page.

Stephen’s Restaurant

The American cuisine restaurant opened this year at 401 E. Wildwood Ave. in Wildwood, just steps from the Boardwalk.

The restaurant serves breakfast and dinner, along with vegetarian and gluten-free options.

Stephen’s is open for breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon Friday through Sunday, and for dinner from 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

For reservations or more information, visit stephens-restaurant.com.

Founder’s Grub and Pub

Formerly known as Jumbo’s Grub and Pub in Morey’s Pier, the rebranded restaurant and bar at 3501 Boardwalk in Wildwood honors the founders of the pier.

Founder’s is family friendly and has outdoor seating on its pier patio, as well as a front counter for takeout.

For more information, visit the Founder’s Facebook page or moreyspiers.com/food/founders.

Clusters Handcrafted Popcorn

Clusters will be ready to serve people its fresh-batched popcorn at 3314 Boardwalk in Wildwood by Memorial Day weekend, with a ribbon cutting scheduled for May 25.

The family-owned business began franchising in 2019. Clusters has four other locations— three in Pennsylvania, one in Jackson Township, Ocean County.

Clusters’ new Wildwood location will serve flavors like caramel corn, Peanut Butter Blast, Cookie Explosion and white cheddar.

For more information, visit clusterspopcorn.com.

