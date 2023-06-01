Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Beer lovers don’t have to wait for the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival this weekend to find a tasty, unique local brew. With over three dozen of New Jersey’s 152 breweries located in South Jersey, here are a few that showcase how impressive and robust the local beer community is.

Cape May Brewing Company, Lower Township

Located at 409 Breakwater Road in the Cape May County Airport, Cape May Brewing has become one of the state’s largest independent craft breweries since 2011.

It offers 27 different beers to try in its tasting room and outdoor beer garden.

Some of those brews include its flagship Cape May IPA, seasonal Crushin’ It orange IPA and Honey Porter Nitro. It also offers a variety of hard seltzers, lemonade and iced tea, as well as 32 drinks you can take to go from its Brewtique.

Cape May’s tasting room and beer garden are open seven days a week, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and noon to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Last call is 15 minutes before closing.

For more information, visit capemaybrewery.com.

The Seed: A Living Beer Project, Atlantic City

Established in 2018, The Seed is located at 204 N. Delaware Ave.

The microbrewery that focuses on using locally sourced, indigenous ingredients survived the pandemic and took the No. 1 spot for Best New Brewery in 2021 in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

The Seed has 12 different saisons, lagers and other beers people can try in its taproom.

Some of those homegrown brews include As Simple as Shadows? dark lager; Fiore, an Italian pilsner; Wind or Sea dry hopped saison; and For Warmth, Vanilla, an oatmeal stout.

The Seed tasting room is open from 3 to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit theseedbeer.com.

Tuckahoe Brewing Company, Egg Harbor Township

Tuckahoe Brewing Company was established in 2011 and moved in 2015 from Upper Township to a larger facility at 3092 English Creek Ave.

It has 16 beers on tap, including a Rain in the Summertime IPA, Blueberry Fields Forever sour, New Brighton Coffee Stout and Prom Queen wheat beer.

Tuckahoe offers seating in its tasting room, as well as outdoor seating in the brewery’s beer garden five days a week.

Tuckahoe Brewing is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday to Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit tuckahoebrewing.com.

Hidden Sands Brewing Company, Egg Harbor Township

Hidden Sands Brewing at 6754 Washington Ave., Unit B, uses natural water from a local 800-foot sand aquifer to craft its beers.

The brewery has 12 beers on tap in its tasting room, including dark and bold Amber Sands ale, lightly hopped Hideaway IPA, light and crisp Strawberry Wheat American pale ale, Citrus Splash sour and Cherry Amber Sands brewer’s experiment.

Hidden Sands is open from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 1 to 9 p.m. Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit hiddensands.com.

Three 3’s Brewing Company, Hammonton

Family-owned Three 3’s opened in 2017 at 50 13th St. in “the blueberry capital of the world.”

It has a rotating selection of beers across a variety of styles.

Currently, the company has 16 brews on tap, including Back to Reality IPA, Pitter Patter Pilsner, Cinnamon Toast Stout, Bender Blender Peach + Passionfruit sour ale and Blue Devil Saison, which uses locally sourced blueberries.

Three 3’s tasting room is open from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, 3 to 9 p.m. Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit three3sbrewing.com.