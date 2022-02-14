 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 injured in Middle Township school bus crash

  • 0
Carousel breaking Cape May icon.jpg

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Three out of 10 students on board a township school bus Monday suffered minor injures when the bus was struck by a tractor-trailer.

The crash, at the intersection of Court House-South Dennis Road and Goshe-Swainton Road, was first reported to township police at 2:45 p.m.

First responders attended to the truck driver, the bus driver and the three students reporting the injuries, police said.

An investigation determined the school bus driver, whom police did not identify, made an illegal U-turn and was struck by the truck, which was northbound on Court House-South Dennis Road. The driver was given a ticket for the illegal maneuver, police said.

The Middle Township Ambulance Corp., Inspira Emergency Medical Services, Goshen Fire Department, Court House Fire Department and Cape May County Sheriff’s Office assisted on scene, police added.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Is the end of COVID-19 near?

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News