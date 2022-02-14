5 injured in Middle Township school bus crash

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Three out of 10 students on board a township school bus Monday suffered minor injures when the bus was struck by a tractor-trailer.
The crash, at the intersection of Court House-South Dennis Road and Goshe-Swainton Road, was first reported to township police at 2:45 p.m.
First responders attended to the truck driver, the bus driver and the three students reporting the injuries, police said.
An investigation determined the school bus driver, whom police did not identify, made an illegal U-turn and was struck by the truck, which was northbound on Court House-South Dennis Road. The driver was given a ticket for the illegal maneuver, police said.
The Middle Township Ambulance Corp., Inspira Emergency Medical Services, Goshen Fire Department, Court House Fire Department and Cape May County Sheriff’s Office assisted on scene, police added.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.