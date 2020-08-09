ATLANTIC CITY — Tina Notaro has given juggling lessons before, but Saturday’s virtual instruction was a first.
As one of dozens of artists and performers who participated in this weekend’s “48 Blocks” event, hosted by the Atlantic City Arts Foundation and Stockton University, Notaro had to adjust to a typically live event being held in an online arena this year because of the novel coronavirus.
Notaro, a Stockton alumna who was part of the school’s Juggling and Circus Arts Club as a student, said that while providing a lesson via Zoom was a different experience because she could not give instant feedback, the virtual forum may have presented a future opportunity.
“The fact that we were able to broadcast it to anyone with an internet connection is a lot different than an in-person lesson,” she said.
“I did like that part. I thought, ‘Oh, maybe I should be doing regular juggling lessons through Facebook or Zoom, where people can join from anywhere.’”
Over the course of three days, “48 Blocks” featured musical and theater performances, art exhibits and tours, workshops, poetry readings, comedy acts, and more, all conducted online. Some segments were prerecorded, others were live.
Joyce Hagen, executive director of the Atlantic City Arts Foundation, commended all involved, from organizers and producers to artists and performers, for adapting to an unknown situation and creating a successful event.
“We think it went well,” Hagen said Sunday evening. “The creative community was happy to be a part of it.”
Lisa Honaker, dean of the School of Arts and Humanities at Stockton University, said there were “very few glitches” in programming. Honaker said that while presenting a large-scale event entirely online had its challenging moments, overall she was “thrilled with the way it came together.”
“It’s really representative of who we are and what we do in many ways,” she said.
Against the backdrop of a global pandemic, nationwide civil unrest, an economic recession and life’s everyday struggles, Hagen and others stressed arts’ significance in being a unifying and therapeutic force.
“I believe (art is) a very useful tool that can be of great value to a community that needs to heal from all of those things,” Hagen said. “We want to bring more to the community to help.”
