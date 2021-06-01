45-year-old EHT man found dead at Tilton Road location

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Law enforcement officials are investigating the death of a 45-year-old township man whose body was found at an address on Tilton Road on Sunday afternoon, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Tuesday.

According to Tyner, at about 4 p.m. Sunday the ACPO Major Crimes Unit responded to a scene on Tilton Road in the township where the body was found.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Egg Harbor Township Police Department are investigating and an autopsy is expected to be conducted Tuesday.

No other information is being released at this time, including the identity of the man, Tyner said.

