45,000 tried to book COVID-19 vaccination at Atlantic City mega site on first day, 3,000 succeeded

“We open appointment scheduling only after we receive doses to ensure that we will have enough for the appointments individuals book. We appreciate the community’s patience and understanding as we work with our health care colleagues and leaders throughout the state to secure more vaccinations so we can end this pandemic," Tornetta said. "We share your frustration and assure you we are doing everything we can to get vaccinations to our community.”

Meanwhile, Atlantic County has obtained a limited supply of first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for its clinic at Atlantic Cape Community College, the county said Friday.

County officials did not release the exact number of additional doses they received.

"We’ve received some additional doses, but the vaccine supply is still extremely limited," County Executive Dennis Levinson said in a news release. "We recognize that we will not be able to satisfy all those who seek appointments. The overwhelming demand outnumbers the current supply. We were given these additional first doses by the state with the understanding that after their distribution we would then be transitioning our staff and resources to the mega site in Atlantic City."