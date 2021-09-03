44 graduate from Atlantic City's inaugural Small Business Academy

Weekes and Small came up with the idea, Small said.

“We wanted to restructure what the Mayor’s Office looks like,” Small said. “It all came together on a piece of white paper with blue lines — on what we wanted to do. I wanted to be different as mayor.”

“We realized (people in Atlantic City) didn’t lack ambition or talent, but they lack resources and guidance,” Weekes said.

Erica Marshall, of Atlantic City, said she wanted to start a catering business. She already has a name, she said — “E Cha Heart Out” (with the word “heart” replaced by a heart shape).

She’s been cooking on a large scale for friends and relatives out of her home, she said, but her day job is at a check cashing business. She’d like to cater full time, she said.

Her biggest takeaway from the course was how important it is to keep personal finances and business finances separate, Marshall said.

“This was supposed to be the second graduation, but the pandemic robbed us of (an earlier class),” Small said. “It doesn’t end here. You will still be able to call on Bruce (Weekes). ... We are also going to teach the community how to invest, to learn the stock market and invest.”