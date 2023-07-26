ATLANTIC CITY — A $40,000 grant to the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City is helping fund a drone and aviation program.

The program began last fall, when high school students were able to take an introductory aviation course at Atlantic Cape Community College. The students then worked with Boys & Girls Club staff to mentor 160 Atlantic City children and teens during the second half of the school year.

“Our targeted philanthropy bridges the gap between STEM learning and underserved and traditionally overlooked student populations. Our annual grant awards are helping reach talented young students in Atlantic City, who may have not otherwise had access to STEM programs that support their interest," said Don LaMonaca, director of gifting nonprofit Battelle's critical infrastructure business line.

The Atlantic County Economic Alliance helped get the program started.

"While the ACEA’s activities often focus on business attraction and the diversification of our regional economy, we recognize the need for Atlantic County’s youth to be key players in developing the business trends of tomorrow," alliance President Lauren Moore said. "Thanks to Battelle, these students are getting invaluable exposure to the aviation industry, drone piloting, and to the many career opportunities this field presents for them, hopefully right here in Atlantic County."

Agreement to bring aviation technology testing to Egg Harbor Township EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — An agreement among county, state and national organizations will allow…

The Boys & Girls Club used the Battelle grant to cover staffing costs, enrollment in the Atlantic Cape aviation course and equipment, including drones.

Students who passed the course will work with Boys & Girls Club staff to present demonstrations and drone activities at Atlantic City schools.

"Battelle and ACEA, through their resources in the field of aviation, have provided our youth at Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City the opportunity to not only learn more about a field very unfamiliar to them, but they have had the opportunity to educate their peers during the process,” said Dr. Aigner Holmes, chief operating officer of the Boys & Girls Club.

Holmes said the club plans to continue the program next school year. This year's program concluded with a student-made documentary featuring drone footage of Atlantic City.

Battelle provides scientific solutions to companies and government agencies. Its Egg Harbor Township team works with the Federal Aviation Administration and U.S. Department of Homeland Security to develop aviation safety and security technology at airports.