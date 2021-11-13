 Skip to main content
4-year-old girl killed in motor vehicle accident in Ocean City
A 4-year-old girl died from her injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Ocean City on Saturday morning, according to police.

The girl was struck in the area of West Inlet Road and West Atlantic Boulevard at about 10:56 a.m., police said. No further details were immediately available.

The incident is under investigation by the Ocean City Police Department and Cape May County Prosecutor's Office.

— John Russo

