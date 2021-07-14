4-year-old dead after being found in Millville pool

Around 11:30 p.m., police responded to a residence on the 300 block of Carmel Road for the incident, police said. The boy was taken to Inspira Medical Center Vineland and pronounced dead.

"It is with deep sadness that we inform you of a recent loss to our community," the post read. "On Saturday, July 10th, a Child Family Center student passed away suddenly. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family during this difficult time and our thoughts and prayers will be with them in the days ahead."