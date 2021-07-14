4-year-old dead after being found in Millville pool

MILLVILLE — Police are investigating the death of a 4-year-old boy after he was found unresponsive in a pool Saturday.
Around 11:30 p.m., police responded to a residence on the 300 block of Carmel Road for the incident, police said. The boy was taken to Inspira Medical Center Vineland and pronounced dead.
On Monday, Millville Public Schools announced the death on its Facebook page.
"It is with deep sadness that we inform you of a recent loss to our community," the post read. "On Saturday, July 10th, a Child Family Center student passed away suddenly. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family during this difficult time and our thoughts and prayers will be with them in the days ahead."
The investigation is ongoing.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.