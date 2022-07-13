4 Wildwood Crest beaches no longer under advisories for high bacteria levels

UPDATE: As of Wednesday afternoon, the four Wildwood Crest beaches were no longer under advisories for elevated fecal bacteria levels on the DEP website.

WILDWOOD CREST — The state Department of Environmental Protection has issued advisories for four borough beaches due to high levels of fecal bacteria.

The advisories are in effect for the beaches at Miami Avenue, Lavendar Road, Orchid Road and Forget-Me-Not Road.

Regulators from the DEP are required to issue an advisory when the concentration of enterococci bacteria in a sample of water exceeds limits set by the State Sanitary Code. Enterococci are a kind of bacteria that is typically found in animal and human waste and can be harmful to human health in high concentrations.

After an advisory is issued, additional samples are collected until water quality again meets state standards.

There are not currently any beach closures listed on the DEP website. If two consecutive water samples at a beach exceed the maximum state standard, it will close until a sample indicates that bacteria levels are again within a healthy range.

Recreational beach-water quality monitoring is done weekly at 180 ocean and 35 bay monitoring stations positioned along the Jersey Shore, according to the DEP website.