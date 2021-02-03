 Skip to main content
4 West Atlantic City motels should be demolished no later than May 1
4 West Atlantic City motels should be demolished no later than May 1

EHT Motels

The Budget Motel is one of four along the Black Horse Pike in West Atlantic City expected to be demolished this spring.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee on Wednesday unanimously approved paying $348,000 to RVT Construction of Paterson to tear down four motels on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of the township.

The buildings — the Bay Point Inn, Hi-Ho Motel, Destiny Inn and Budget Motel — should be demolished no later than May 1, said township Administrator Peter J. Miller.

Before the buildings come down, any asbestos needs to be removed from the motels, Miller said. The Police and Fire departments also have asked for permission to do some training in the empty buildings before they are destroyed, he said.

TO CONTACT VINCENT JACKSON: 609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

