4 West Atlantic City motels should be demolished no later than May 1

The Budget Motel is one of four along the Black Horse Pike in West Atlantic City expected to be demolished this spring.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee on Wednesday unanimously approved paying $348,000 to RVT Construction of Paterson to tear down four motels on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of the township.
The buildings — the Bay Point Inn, Hi-Ho Motel, Destiny Inn and Budget Motel — should be demolished no later than May 1, said township Administrator Peter J. Miller.
Before the buildings come down, any asbestos needs to be removed from the motels, Miller said. The Police and Fire departments also have asked for permission to do some training in the empty buildings before they are destroyed, he said.
DISPLACED POOR
Wet clothing litters the parking lot of the New Sea-Breeze Motel, Thursday Nov. 15, 2012, in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. Former tenants evacuated prior to Hurricane Sandy are unable to return to area motels because they are now unsafe due to the possibility of mold. (The Press of Atlantic City/Staff Photo by Michael Ein)
west atlantic city redevelopment
The New Sea Breeze Motel on the Black Horse Pike.The attempt to redevelop West Atlantic City, which has been hampered by the poor economy, to revitalize the Black Horse Pike neighorhood characterized by a 13 small motels, a gas station, roofing and furniture store and several empty lots.Wednesday, December, 9, 2009 ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
body scene
BODY SCENE----An overall of the motel stretch of the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. Thursday November 30th 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
body scene
BODY SCENE----Egg Harbor Township Police Officer Edunson (wouldn't give me his first name) rides bike patrol along the motel stretch of the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. Thursday November 30th 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
oleson
bodies scene
BODIES SCENE---The strip of motels on the Black Horse Pike at the scene where four bodies were found last week in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. Wednesday November 29th 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
oleson
west ac accident
west ac accident
west atlantic city redevelopment
The Black Horse Pike with 13 motels and several businesses.The attempt to redevelop West Atlantic City, which has been hampered by the poor economy, to revitalize the Black Horse Pike neighorhood characterized by a 13 small motels, a gas station, roofing and furniture store and several empty lots.Wednesday, December, 9, 2009 ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Police tape and a sign indicate that the Travel Inn is closed, Thursday Nov. 15, 2012, in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. Former tenants evacuated prior to Hurricane Sandy are unable to return to area motels because they are now unsafe due to the possibility of mold. (The Press of Atlantic City/Staff Photo by Michael Ein)
John Pesce, (standing) who stated he was roommates with murder victim Kim Raffo and Hugh Auslander husband of murder victim Kim Raffo who was found dead behind a West Atlantic City Motel are surrounded by the media next to the Golden Key Motel in West Atlantic City where Raffo's body was found, during a memorial they placed dedicated to Kim Raffo .. Saturday, November 25 ,2006. ( Press of Atlantic City/Anthony Smedile)
Remnants of the roadside memorial stand about a hundred feet from room 127, located on the right corner end of building, that sits next to a path that leads to the marsh and the site where the bodies were found. -- Terry Oleson, a person of interest in the Atlantic City Serial prostitute killings allegedly stayed in room 127 of the Golden Key Motel, which is located next to the site of the killings that occurred in West Atlantic City. Tuesday, April 3 2007 (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Dilip Patel, owner of the New Sea Breeze Motel on the Black Horse Pike, the only two story motel on the strip . The attempt to redevelop West Atlantic City, which has been hampered by the poor economy, to revitalize the Black Horse Pike neighorhood characterized by a 13 small motels, a gas station, roofing and furniture store and several empty lots. Wednesday, December, 9, 2009 ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
BODIES----Egg Harbor Township Police Lt. Mike Morris coming down the ladder and Officer James Donaldson after checking the Hampton Motor Lodge rooftop as they checked the rooftops of all the motels in the area of the crime scene as well as walking the access road behind the motels. Police were on the scene where four bodies were found for further investigation and gathering possible evidence in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. Tuesday November 28th 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Demolition of the former Hickory Log Restaurant, pictured, and dilapidated motels along the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township continues, Monday Aug. 17, 2015, after a brief break.
A line of mostly damaged vacant motels in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township is pictured, Thursday Apr. 11, 2013. Township officials stated plans to seek companies to help it evaluate the cost of buying the West Atlantic City motels, that were damaged during Hurricane Sandy. (The Press of Atlantic City/Staff Photo by Michael Ein)
BODIES----Egg Harbor Township Police Lt. Mike Morris and Officer James Donaldson walk down the Black Horse Pike as they prepare to check the rooftops of all the motels in the area of the crime scene as well as walking the access road behind the motels. Police were on the scene where four bodies were found for further investigation and gathering possible evidence in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. Tuesday November 28th 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
The Fortune Inn, one of the motels that may be purchased by the township, off the Black Horse Pike, in the West Atlantic city section of Egg Harbor Township, Wednesday Dec. 11, 2013.
Liberty Apartments resident Lorraine Palmieri, (right) sits on the bus with other residents as they leave the Travel Lodge. Residents of the Liberty Apartments in Atlantic City, who were displaced by Hurricane Sandy, were temporally housed at the Travel Lodge on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. Their F.E.M.A. vouchers were discontinued and they were forced to move from the motel. Wednesday Nov. 28, 2012. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic
The former Bay Breeze Motel sign frame is pictured, Wednesday Nov. 5, 2014, in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. The township purchased 6 motels which are stated for demolition, but the project has been delayed.
The motels that lined the Black Horse Pike in front of the ditch where the bodies were found have since been demolished leaving only the parking lots and building footprints. Monday November 14 2016 Bodies of four murdered women were found ten years ago in a drainage ditch behind the Golden Key Motel on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of EHT. The case remains unsolved. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
The former Bay Breeze Motel is pictured, Wednesday Nov. 5, 2014, in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. The township purchased 6 motels which are stated for demolition, but the project has been delayed.
Demolition of the former dilapidated Golden Key Motel, pictured, and others along the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township continues, Monday Aug. 17, 2015, after a brief break.
The Golden Key Motel, one of the motels that may be purchased by the township, off the Black Horse Pike, in the West Atlantic city section of Egg Harbor Township, Wednesday Dec. 11, 2013.
Guest registration cards are strewn about at the demolition site of the former dilapidated Golden Key Motel on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township continues, Monday Aug. 17, 2015, after a brief break.
A motel room at the former Bay Breeze Motel is pictured, Wednesday Nov. 5, 2014, in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. The township purchased 6 motels which are stated for demolition, but the project has been delayed.
Demolition of the former dilapidated Golden Key Motel, pictured, and others along the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township continues, Monday Aug. 17, 2015, after a brief break.
A cleared site along the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township is pictured, Monday Aug. 17, 2015, as demolition crews restart after a brief break.
Exterior view of the closed Golden Key Motel in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township, Thursday Apr. 11, 2013. Township officials stated plans to seek companies to help it evaluate the cost of buying the West Atlantic City motels, that were damaged during Hurricane Sandy. (The Press of Atlantic City/Staff Photo by Michael Ein)
Mayor Sonny McCullough looks over the former Bay Breeze Motel, Wednesday Nov. 5, 2014, in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. The township purchased 6 motels which are stated for demolition, but the project has been delayed.
Demolition of the former dilapidated Golden Key Motel, pictured, and others along the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township continues, Monday Aug. 17, 2015, after a brief break.
The former Bay Breeze Motel is pictured, Wednesday Nov. 5, 2014, in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. The township purchased 6 motels which are stated for demolition, but the project has been delayed.
Destiny Inn Motel that the township will buy and tear down in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. The names of the four motels are the Bay Point Inn, Hi-Ho Motel, Destiny Inn and Budget Motel. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Mayor Sonny McCullough looks over the former Bay Breeze Motel, Wednesday Nov. 5, 2014, in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. The township purchased 6 motels which are stated for demolition, but the project has been delayed.
Motels off the Black Horse Pike, in the West Atlantic city section of Egg Harbor Township, Wednesday Dec. 11, 2013.
Destiny Inn Motel that the township will buy and tear down in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. The names of the four motels are the Bay Point Inn, Hi-Ho Motel, Destiny Inn and Budget Motel. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Motels off the Black Horse Pike, in the West Atlantic city section of Egg Harbor Township, Wednesday Dec. 11, 2013.
FOUR BODIES-----The Golden Key Motel , on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township , seems to be where the bodies were found . Egg Harbor Township Police and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigators search for clues at the scene on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
The office at the former Bay Breeze Motel is pictured, Wednesday Nov. 5, 2014, in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. The township purchased 6 motels which are stated for demolition, but the project has been delayed.
The Golden Key Motel, one of the motels that may be purchased by the township, off the Black Horse Pike, in the West Atlantic city section of Egg Harbor Township, Wednesday Dec. 11, 2013.
Hi-Ho Motel that the township will buy and tear down in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. The names of the four motels are the Bay Point Inn, Hi-Ho Motel, Destiny Inn and Budget Motel. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Guest registration cards are strewn about at the demolition site of the former dilapidated Golden Key Motel on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township continues, Monday Aug. 17, 2015, after a brief break.
Demolition of the former Hickory Log Restaurant, pictured, and dilapidated motels along the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township continues, Monday Aug. 17, 2015, after a brief break.
One of the vacant rooms at the Golden Key Motel, one of the motels that may be purchased by the township, off the Black Horse Pike, in the West Atlantic city section of Egg Harbor Township, Wednesday Dec. 11, 2013.
The sign structure at the former Bay Breeze Motel is pictured, Wednesday Nov. 5, 2014, in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. The township purchased 6 motels which are stated for demolition, but the project has been delayed.
A cleared site along the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township is pictured, Monday Aug. 17, 2015, as demolition crews restart after a brief break.
Hi-Ho Motel that the township will buy and tear down in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. The names of the four motels are the Bay Point Inn, Hi-Ho Motel, Destiny Inn and Budget Motel. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hi-Ho Motel that the township will buy and tear down in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. The names of the four motels are the Bay Point Inn, Hi-Ho Motel, Destiny Inn and Budget Motel. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Budget Motel that the township will buy and tear down in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. The names of the four motels are the Bay Point Inn, Hi-Ho Motel, Destiny Inn and Budget Motel. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Destiny Inn Motel that the township will buy and tear down in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. The names of the four motels are the Bay Point Inn, Hi-Ho Motel, Destiny Inn and Budget Motel. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
The Hi-Ho Motel on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township is one of several hotels the township intends to purchase and then demolish.
Bay Point Inn Motel that the township will buy and tear down in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. The names of the four motels are the Bay Point Inn, Hi-Ho Motel, Destiny Inn and Budget Motel. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Destiny Inn Motel that the township will buy and tear down in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. The names of the four motels are the Bay Point Inn, Hi-Ho Motel, Destiny Inn and Budget Motel. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Bay Point Inn Motel that the township will buy and tear down in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. The names of the four motels are the Bay Point Inn, Hi-Ho Motel, Destiny Inn and Budget Motel. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
