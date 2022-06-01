4 Pennsylvania men arrested in Atlantic City after BB-gun shooting

ATLANTIC CITY — Four Pennsylvania men were arrested Monday after one allegedly shot somebody with a BB gun, police said.
Officers responded to the first block of North Arkansas Avenue at 6:40 p.m. after receiving reports that someone had been shot by a BB gun pellet. According to police, somebody then told Officer Wen You that he had been shot with a BB pellet coming from a white Nissan Altima with four men inside.
Officers Joseph Kelly Jr. and Matthew Talavera stopped a car that fit the description close to the scene and stopped it at Arctic and Michigan avenues, police said Wednesday in a news release.
Police searched the car and allegedly found two airsoft pellet guns and a loaded handgun with a high-capacity magazine.
The firearm was a ghost gun, a self-assembled gun that lacks a serial number, making it difficult to trace, police said.
Arrested were Isaiah Burris, 27, Joshua Carrion, 23, and Damian Maestre, 23, all of Philadelphia; and Owen Ricketts, 23, of Morrisville, Pennsylvania.
All four were charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a ghost gun, transporting a weapon without a permit or license, transporting a weapon without a serial number, possession of a high-capacity magazine and conspiracy to unlawfully possess a weapon.
Ricketts additionally was charged with simple assault with a weapon, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon and two counts of possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose.
All four were sent to the Atlantic County jail.
