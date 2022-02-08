4 hospitalized after NJ Transit bus crash on Atlantic City Expressway

Several people were injured Tuesday morning when a NJ Transit bus veered off the Atlantic City Expressway and crashed into a series of trees.

The accident happened just before 4 a.m. at westbound milepost 24.8 in Hamilton Township, State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.

The bus was carrying nine people, including the driver, when it veered off the highway to the right and struck the trees, Curry said.

The driver was entrapped by the crash, and Hammonton firefighters extracted him and others from the bus. They suffered minor injures, Curry said.

Two passengers were transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus in Galloway Township, and another two were transported to AtlantiCare's City Campus in Atlantic City.

None of the injuries was life-threatening, Curry said.

The remaining passengers were taken from the scene by another NJ Transit bus, Curry said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.