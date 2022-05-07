 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NEIGHBORS

4-H golf tourney winners announced

Cape May County’s 4-H Horse Council and the 4-H Youth Development Program announced the winners of the 17th annual 4-H Golf Tournament held April 24 at Avalon Golf and Country Club in Middle Township.

First-place team winners are Olti Celepija, Dick Clark, Santos Santos and Ken Lasala. The first-place coed team included Steve and Keith Stankiewicz and Liz and Jan Rupinski.

All proceeds from the tournament benefit the 4-H program.

