4-H golf tourney winners announced

Cape May County’s 4-H Horse Council and the 4-H Youth Development Program announced the winners of the 17th annual 4-H Golf Tournament held April 24 at Avalon Golf and Country Club in Middle Township.
First-place team winners are Olti Celepija, Dick Clark, Santos Santos and Ken Lasala. The first-place coed team included Steve and Keith Stankiewicz and Liz and Jan Rupinski.
All proceeds from the tournament benefit the 4-H program.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.