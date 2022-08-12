4-H Fair brings young people together to show off skills and animals

MAYS LANDING — They are makers in the making.

The young people participating in 16 Atlantic County 4-H clubs spent the year perfecting a skill and displayed their projects for all to see Friday at the 73rd county 4-H Fair.

Joel Sharpe, 12, of Galloway Township, is active in the county Livestock & Poultry Club and raises chickens, he said.

But he also competed in cooking, canning and photography, and earned first place for a photograph, second place for his peach jam and Best in Show for his zucchini bread.

“I just started canning this summer,” Sharpe said. “I’m staying with my grandparents, and my grandmother taught me.”

Projects in the main building include traditional projects like baking, preserving, arts and crafts, and fine arts. Also included: robotics, STEM and model railroad, which the organization says is “all very much a part of the maker movement.”

The maker movement is defined as “a cultural trend that places value on an individual’s ability to be a creator of things as well as a consumer of things,” according to techtarget.com.

That’s pretty much been what 4-H is all about since its founding in 1902, the organization says on its website.

On Friday, mostly girls were riding horses in a horse show, and other kids were taking care of rabbits and other small mammals in another tent, and goats, chickens and more in a nearby barn.

In the small-animal tent, Malena Foster, 20, of Egg Harbor Township, was showing young kids her blue-tongued skink, which is more than a foot long.

Foster has just aged out of 4-H but will soon train to be a leader, she said.

Her mom runs the Whiskers, Whistles and Wabbits Club, she said, and teaches kids to raise small animals, rabbits and reptiles. Foster said she has 22 different reptiles, including a baby red-tailed boa that will eventually reach 8 to 10 feet in length.

Kendrin Dyitt, 44, who grew up in Pleasantville and now lives in Laurel Springs, Camden County, supports the clubs through his job as a 4-H program associate with the Rutgers Cooperative Extension in Mays Landing.

Dyitt said members and new volunteers willing to lead a club are always welcome.

“We’re looking for ways to make it easier,” Dyitt said of volunteering to teach a skill.

Adults don’t need to commit to year-round clubs but can do shorter programs of just weeks or months, he said.

“It’s not all on you. My job is to provide support,” Dyitt said.

4-H will advertise a new club and recruit kids for it.

“If you have a good program idea, kids will come,” he said.

Email Dyitt at dyitt@njaes.rutgers.edu or visit rutgers-atlantic.org/4h.

There are also amusement rides and plenty of food stands and other vendors at the fair.

The fair continues Saturday, and the day’s highlights include a baby parade, a pet parade and a pie eating contest, as well as horse shows and a dance show, and the naming of this year’s 4-H Ambassadors.

The fair runs through 10 p.m. at the David C. Wood 4-H Center & Fairgrounds at 3210 Route 50.

Admission is free, but there is a $4 parking fee. For more information, call the 4-H office at 609-625-0056 before the fair or 609-965-1677 during the fair.