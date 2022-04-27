4-H Equestrian of the Year Contest now taking applications

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The 2022 4-H Equestrian of the Year Contest is now accepting applications from all eligible 4-H members.

The contest, hosted by Cape May County’s 4-H Youth Development Program, consists of two divisions — junior, for sixth through ninth grades, and senior, for 10th through 12th grades.

Contestants will be judged on a written resume and 4-H story, an interview with a panel of judges and a short stage presentation, according to a news release from the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County.

All contestants must be 4-H members in good standing in Cape May County 4-H horse clubs.

"It is a great opportunity for them to practice their interviewing, public speaking and writing skills, and to represent the Cape May County 4-H Horse Program,” said Linda Horner, county 4-H program coordinator.

The senior division winner will go on to represent Cape May County at the state 4-H Equestrian of the Year Contest on Aug. 13.

Sashes and trophies will be awarded to junior and senior contest winners. First through third runner-up ribbons will also be awarded in each division. All other contestants will receive participation ribbons.

Completed applications are due by May 13. The contest will be held May 25.

For more information or an application packet, call Horner at 609-465-5115, ext. 3606, or email linda.horner@co.cape-may.nj.us. Application packets also can be found at capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu.

