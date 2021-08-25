4 Atlantic City teens arrested in string of Stafford Township car burglaries

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — Four Atlantic City teens have been charged in a string of car burglaries and thefts in the township.
A total of 91 charges were handed down in burglaries that occurred July 24 and 28, police wrote on Facebook.
Henry Alvarez, 18, of Beach Avenue in Atlantic City, received 34 charges, including theft, burglary, receiving stolen property, and conspiracy and criminal attempts to commit those offenses.
A 15-year-old from Monroe Avenue in Atlantic City received 29 charges, including theft, burglary, and conspiracy and criminal attempts to commit those offenses.
A Newark man has been sentenced to seven years in prison in the stabbing of two New York men…
A 16-year-old from Hamilton Avenue in Atlantic City received 13 charges, including theft, burglary, and conspiracy and criminal attempts to commit those offenses.
A 14-year-old from Brooklyn Avenue in Atlantic City received 15 charges, including theft, burglary, and conspiracy and criminal attempts to commit those offenses.
Police from Atlantic City, Barnegat Township and Hammonton assisted the investigation.
In response to the burglaries, Stafford police launched a campaign on social media encouraging residents and visitors to make sure their vehicles are locked at 9 p.m. each night, and reminding them to remove all keys, key fobs and valuables from them.
