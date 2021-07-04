4 arrested in North Wildwood attempted robbery

NORTH WILDWOOD — Four men were arrested Friday in connection with an early morning, attempted robbery last Monday, the North Wildwood Police Department said in a news release.
Around 1:23 a.m. on June 28, two victims were walking in the area of 25th and Surf avenues when four males got out of a vehicle, pushed them to the ground and rummaged through their pockets.
The perpetrators then got back into the vehicle and headed south into Wildwood, police said.
The Wildwood Police Department later stopped the vehicle that matched the description from the incident but were unable to make positive identifications at the time.
Further investigation by the North Wildwood Police revealed the four males stopped in the vehicle were the perpetrators in the attempted robbery, police said.
On July 2, Dashaw Hawkins, 18, Dawan Hawkins, 20, Omarian McNeal, 19, and Donald Hatcher, 19, all of the Whitesboro section of Middle Township, were charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.
All four were processed and placed on summonses, police said.
