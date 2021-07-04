 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 arrested in North Wildwood attempted robbery
0 comments

4 arrested in North Wildwood attempted robbery

{{featured_button_text}}
Cape May County news

NORTH WILDWOOD — Four men were arrested Friday in connection with an early morning, attempted robbery last Monday, the North Wildwood Police Department said in a news release.

Around 1:23 a.m. on June 28, two victims were walking in the area of 25th and Surf avenues when four males got out of a vehicle, pushed them to the ground and rummaged through their pockets.

The perpetrators then got back into the vehicle and headed south into Wildwood, police said.

The Wildwood Police Department later stopped the vehicle that matched the description from the incident but were unable to make positive identifications at the time.

Further investigation by the North Wildwood Police revealed the four males stopped in the vehicle were the perpetrators in the attempted robbery, police said.

On July 2, Dashaw Hawkins, 18, Dawan Hawkins, 20, Omarian McNeal, 19, and Donald Hatcher, 19, all of the Whitesboro section of Middle Township, were charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

All four were processed and placed on summonses, police said.

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden orders probe of latest ransomware attack

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News