4-alarm Pleasantville fire leaves 18 displaced, 2 firefighters injured

PLEASANTVILLE — A four-alarm fire Monday night displaced six families, totaling 18 people, after a building collapsed on Pleasant Avenue.

The Pleasantville Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at 11:48 p.m., fire Chief Eugene Wellington said Tuesday. Multiple companies assisted with the blaze at the building, which included a two-story auto parts warehouse.

According to a news release late Tuesday from fire Capt. Eric Moran, occupants were found hanging from the windows of the building and needed to be rescued.

As many as 80 firefighters were at the scene, and two sustained minor injuries that were quickly treated, Wellington said.

The fire was declared under control just before 5 a.m. Tuesday, but crews remained on the scene putting out hotspots later in the morning, Moran said.

The Red Cross has provided temporary lodging, food and clothing for the displaced families.

The fire is under investigation by Pleasantville police and fire officials and the state Fire Marshal's Office.