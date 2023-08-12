WILDWOOD — While country music fans enjoyed the Tidal Wave Music Festival on the Atlantic City beach this weekend, thousands of Hispanics were able to celebrate Latin American culture by attending the third annual Festival Playero.

The two-day festival was put on by the Puerto Rican Action Center of Southern New Jersey.

The Puerto Rican Action Center is an organization dedicated to addressing the social, economic and education needs of the not only Hispanic people but all low to moderate income members of the community. They also promote cultural awareness through their events.

“The Festival Playero Concert Series was born out of the need to bring international Latin entertainment to Southern New Jersey,” said Ralph Padilla, the CEO of the Puerto Rican Action Center of Southern New Jersey.

About 22% of New Jersey’s population is people of Hispanic origin, according to last year’s United State’s Census information.

Joceline Ortiz, the coordinator of the Festival Playero, said it felt good to bring “that Latin music, that Latin culture” to Wildwood specifically, since the area had a large population of Latinos.

In Wildwood, Hispanics make up about 23% of the population, making it the second biggest demographic in the city, according to last year’s U.S. Census data.

“It gives them a place where they can come, have a good time and gather with other Latinos,” Ortiz said.

About 2,200 Latinos from New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York came out to the concert on the beach, between Adventure Pier and Morey’s Pier.

Some were first-timers, like Toms River residents Delovi Canales and his wife, Esther.

“I’m lovin’ it,” said Canales, 36. “We would always have to go to Perth Amboy or New York for a festival like this, so it’s good to have a place like this that’s local to us.”

Canales was one of the many Puerto Ricans in attendance at the festival, which also had a lot of vendors with Puerto Rican flags, bandanas, shirts and other merchandise.

New Jersey is the state with the fourth highest concentration of Puerto Ricans in the country, according to 2019 data from Center for Puerto Rican Studies at Hunter College.

“But it’s not about being Puerto Rican, Dominican, Colombian or Cuban. It’s about Latinos uniting as a whole,” said Canales, 36. “This is about bringing them together. The food, authentic Hispanic food, music. ... It’s a fun time.”

Others, like Carmen Ortiz, 65, and her sister-in-law, Marisol Ortiz, 56, said the same thing.

“It’s nice to just get away from life — dancing, laughing, and having a good time with family,” Carmen Ortiz said. “We also met a lot of people, like the nice couple over there, and we exchanged numbers so we can keep in touch for the next time we come here.”

Marisol Ortiz said she enjoyed the festival the first year it was held at Fox Park in 2021. She came back to it last year and this year when it was moved onto the beach.

Elvis Crespo’s “Suavemente” song made curious people leave the Boardwalk onto the Spencer Avenue beach. The smell of pastelillos, which are Latin hand pies, and pinchos, which are Puerto Rican shish kabobs, lured people into the giant beach space, complete with vendors. And piña coladas kept people dressed with shirts that repped their Hispanic set hydrated as they listened to salsa, merengue and other Latin music as they waited for live music to start.

Marisol Ortiz also mentioned that her family enjoyed the amenities the Wildwoods have to offer as well, since she’s only been to Wildwood a handful of times in her life. Although she wished there were more places on the Boardwalk that catered to the Hispanic community, like a Latin food place or a Hispanic convenience store.

“But we’re going to make this tradition,” Marisol Ortiz said. “We hope everyone makes this tradition. It’s a fun time.”