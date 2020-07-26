Atlantic County announced 39 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, but for the second straight day, no new deaths were reported by county health officials.
Of the 39 new positive cases, 18 were male, ages 19-74, and 21 were female, ages 13-83 with locations as follows: six in Atlantic City; five each in Egg Harbor Township and Pleasantville; three each in Galloway and Hamilton townships, Margate and Somers Point; two each in Hammonton, Northfield and Ventnor; and one each in Absecon, Brigantine, Buena, Egg Harbor City and Linwood.
According to the county, 3,401 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, of whom 1,911 have been cleared as recovered and 229 have died.
Cape May County reported three community cases of COVID-19 and two cases from nonresidents. Two of the community cases were in Cape May with the other one in Lower Township. One of the nonresident cases was in Avalon and the other in Sea Isle City. The county did not report any new deaths.
Atlantic County will continue to provide COVID-19 testing on Tuesday at its drive-thru facility in Northfield at Route 9 and Dolphin Avenue, behind the county public works yard. The test site is now available for both symptomatic and asymptomatic county residents with or without a doctor’s prescription. Residents must make an appointment for testing and provide proof of county residency and appointment confirmation.
If available, appointments can be made online at aclink.org. Those who are unable to keep their appointments are asked to cancel no less than 24 hours in advance so others may have an opportunity to fill those spots.
A list of additional testing locations in Atlantic County is available at atlantic-county.org/covid/additional-testing-locations.asp.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.