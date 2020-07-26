US-NEWS-CORONA-LA

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses seen in an image released to the media by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. In this view, the protein particles E, S, and M, also located on the outer surface of the particle, have all been labeled as well. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). (Photo by Center for Disease Control and Prevention via Sipa USA) EDITORIAL USE ONLY

 USCDCP

Atlantic County announced 39 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, but for the second straight day, no new deaths were reported by county health officials.

Of the 39 new positive cases, 18 were male, ages 19-74, and 21 were female, ages 13-83 with locations as follows: six in Atlantic City; five each in Egg Harbor Township and Pleasantville; three each in Galloway and Hamilton townships, Margate and Somers Point; two each in Hammonton, Northfield and Ventnor; and one each in Absecon, Brigantine, Buena, Egg Harbor City and Linwood.

According to the county, 3,401 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, of whom 1,911 have been cleared as recovered and 229 have died.

Cape May County reported three community cases of COVID-19 and two cases from nonresidents. Two of the community cases were in Cape May with the other one in Lower Township. One of the nonresident cases was in Avalon and the other in Sea Isle City. The county did not report any new deaths.

Atlantic County will continue to provide COVID-19 testing on Tuesday at its drive-thru facility in Northfield at Route 9 and Dolphin Avenue, behind the county public works yard. The test site is now available for both symptomatic and asymptomatic county residents with or without a doctor’s prescription. Residents must make an appointment for testing and provide proof of county residency and appointment confirmation.

If available, appointments can be made online at aclink.org. Those who are unable to keep their appointments are asked to cancel no less than 24 hours in advance so others may have an opportunity to fill those spots.

A list of additional testing locations in Atlantic County is available at atlantic-county.org/covid/additional-testing-locations.asp.

Contact: 609-272-7179

MMelhorn@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMelhorn

Tags

Production Director

Started at The Press in 1993 as an Ocean County reporter. Moved to the copy desk in 1994 until taking over as editor of At The Shore in 1995. Became deputy sports editor in 2004 and was promoted to sports editor in 2007.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments