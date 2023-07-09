STONE HARBOR — A lineup of longboarders jockey for waves off 110th Street on a sunny morning, while beachgoers wheel overladen wagons, making their way across the beach and over a large steel pipe.

On this early July morning, that pipe is quiet, but most of the time, 24 hours a day, a rush of water and sand flows through as part of a $37.7 million beach building project.

As the summer of 2023 warms up, that project is winding down, the latest in a decades-long effort to keep sand on the beaches of New Jersey.

According to Steve Rochette with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Philadelphia District, the Stone Harbor and Avalon beach project is set to be completed by mid-July, although there will still be some ancillary crossover and fencing work to take place after that.

Rochette described it as minor and “not very impactful for the use of the beach.”

As for the ongoing project, which requires a block of the beach to be shut down to visitors at a time while the sand is shaped and distributed, beachgoers appear to have grown accustomed to the climb over the long pipe, with mounds of sand forming crossovers at regular intervals.

Since Cape May’s first federal beach replenishment project more than 30 years ago, federal projects building beaches using sand dredged from offshore shoals have become commonplace in New Jersey. Stone Harbor and Avalon, which share a barrier island, had another beachfill completed in 2017.

In most instances, the cost is divided between the federal government, the state and the municipality. So far, the total bill for all that sand is close to $1.5 billion. While some have balked at the numbers, and groups like the Surfrider Foundation have questioned the long-term viability of using sand to keep barrier islands from moving, supporters of beach replenishment say it is vital for the tourism economy and for storm protection.

Protection of lives and property is the stated reason the Army Corps builds beaches. For Avalon and Stone Harbor, those wide beaches and dunes protect homes and properties with an assessed value of close to $15 billion.

“It’s key to everything Avalon holds dear,” said Jamie McDermott, Avalon’s Borough Council president, describing the impact of the beach project completed there this year as enormous.

He said he recalls walking with his father as a boy along the beach and touching the uprights of the Townsends Inlet Bridge before turning around.

Today, where he once walked is underwater, and the north end of Avalon along the inlet is protected by a stone seawall. He praised the work of the Army Corps and the contractor, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.

The project reached Stone Harbor in early June, with the arrival of the dredge Texas.

The borough has posted regular updates on the progress of the work, the most recent indicating the beaches were closed from 117th Street through 121st Street as of July 6.

Ocean City also received additional sand last winter, with more expected to be added to the south end of the city this fall, as part of a project that will include Sea Isle City and the Strathmere section of Upper Township.

In Strathmere, several beach walkways in the north end remain closed because of erosion, but officials were able to open the path at the Beach Patrol headquarters at Williams Avenue to pedestrians.

At a recent Township Committee meeting, Upper Township Mayor Jay Newman cautioned beachgoers to stay clear of the edges of the dunes, both above and below, where erosion has cut 10-foot cliffs into the sides.

He said the dunes could collapse without warning and that it can be extremely dangerous, even deadly, to be caught under a pile of sand.

Township officials say the planned beach replenishment project is badly needed, but that visitors will have to make due with the smaller beaches available this summer.