CAPE MAY — The property-tax rate will remain the same as last year’s under a $35.8 million budget introduced by City Council this past week.

A public hearing and final vote are planned for April 18. That meeting starts at 5 p.m.

As proposed, the budget includes a local purpose tax rate of 36.1 cents for every $100 of assessed value, which would mean the owner of a property assessed at $500,000 would pay $1,805 in city taxes, in addition to school and county taxes.

“This budget, as presented, comes with no local purpose tax increase,” said city Manager Michael Voll. “It will allow the city administration to expand upon certain city services and improve upon some of the current services that are provided to its residents and visitors.”

City auditor Leon Costello told council members the proposal comes in far below state caps on increases in spending and taxation, saying the city would be able to increase the budget by millions of dollars if officials wanted to.

Cape May takes steps to head off 'First Amendment audits' CAPE MAY — An ordinance recommended by City Council member Shaine Meier proposes new restric…

“All in all I think it’s a great budget,” Costello said.

Cape May divides its budget into separate utilities, in addition to the general fund. This year, the general fund comes in at $13.6 million, under the administrator’s budget proposals. A beach utility, funded by beach tag sales. Is proposed at $7.5 million for 2023, while the tourism utility is at $1.3 million.

The original utility, and the largest, is the water and sewer utility, paid for through water bills and through surplus. That number is $7.5 million for this year.

According to Voll’s budget presentation, the city typically brings in more than $2 million from parking meters and $3.5 million from the room tax.