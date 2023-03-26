ATLANTIC CITY — A local man was shot in the city Saturday night, according to a news release from the Atlantic City Police Department on Sunday.
Police were dispatched to the intersection of Sovereign and Sunset avenues at 7:40 p.m. Saturday in response to a report of a shooting. While there was evidence of gunfire at the scene, police did not find a victim.
A 33-year-old man from the city seeking treatment for a gunshot wound entered the emergency room at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, shortly after the police response. His injury was not considered life threatening.
The release did not identify the gunshot victim.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the city’s Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766. One can send an anonymous tip via text at tip411 or 847411. Those sending an anonymous tip should write “ACPD” at the beginning of their text.
