32 officers graduate from Ocean County Police Academy

The Ocean County Police Academy graduated 32 new officers from the 112th Basic Police Recruit class with a ceremony Friday.

Family, friends, public officials and local law enforcement leaders attended the ceremony at Georgian Court University in Lakewood.

Stafford Township police Chief Thomas Dellane was the keynote speaker. Ocean County Commissioner Gary Quinn, who also spoke, said the new officers have been training since April 29.

The graduates will start their police careers at Bayonne, Burlington Township, Mullica Township, Point Pleasant and several other New Jersey police departments.

Some graduates received leadership, firearms, academic and marksmanship awards during the ceremony.

“Your work makes a difference in our communities and our neighborhoods every single day,” said Quinn. “Whether serving as a role model to our youngest of residents, or helping a senior from being scammed or keeping us out of harm’s way, your actions will bring about positive change.”