 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

32 officers graduate from Ocean County Police Academy

  • 0
Ocean County police graduates

Members of Ocean County Police Academy Basic Police Class #112 are led into Georgian Court University by members of the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office, marking the start of the graduation ceremony for the 32 new police officers.

 Ocean County, provided

Relatives grieving staggering loss Friday laid flowers at a day care center in rural northeastern Thailand where a fired police officer slaughtered dozens of people, including children as young as 2 who were napping.

The Ocean County Police Academy graduated 32 new officers from the 112th Basic Police Recruit class with a ceremony Friday.

Family, friends, public officials and local law enforcement leaders attended the ceremony at Georgian Court University in Lakewood.

Stafford Township police Chief Thomas Dellane was the keynote speaker. Ocean County Commissioner Gary Quinn, who also spoke, said the new officers have been training since April 29. 

The graduates will start their police careers at Bayonne, Burlington Township, Mullica Township, Point Pleasant and several other New Jersey police departments.

Some graduates received leadership, firearms, academic and marksmanship awards during the ceremony.

“Your work makes a difference in our communities and our neighborhoods every single day,” said Quinn. “Whether serving as a role model to our youngest of residents, or helping a senior from being scammed or keeping us out of harm’s way, your actions will bring about positive change.”

Contact Selena Vazquez:

609-272-7225

svazquez@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Photographer captures photo of a million mile long ejection off surface of sun

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News