30 people arrested in connection with Atlantic County drug ring

NORTHFIELD — The Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner announced the arrest of 30 defendants who officials say were part of a large-scale drug distribution organization in Atlantic County.
Tyner said it was a 4-year investigation leading to RICO charges for the 30 individuals. More than $2.6 million and various drugs and weapons were seized. pic.twitter.com/nUGE1oOyUa— Ahmad Austin (@ACPressAustin) April 21, 2021
Authorities seized more than $2.6 million in cash as part of the investigation, Tyner said during a press conference Wednesday morning.
The investigation also revealed that Shiraz Khan, a co-leader in this racketeering network, paid off a correctional officer to smuggle drugs into the justice facility, Tyner said.
This is a developing story check back for updates
