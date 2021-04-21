30 people arrested in Atlantic County drug ring

MAYS LANDING — At least 30 people have been charged for their roles in a racketeering network, with three facing additional charges in the killing of an Atlantic City youth football coach.

Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner on Wednesday announced Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization (RICO) charges against the 30 suspects. A four-year investigation into the network, which also involved a correctional officer smuggling narcotics, resulted in the seizure of millions and dollars, drugs and weapons.

Additionally, murder charges were levied against the three believed responsible for the fatal shooting of Demond Tally two years ago.

More than $2.6 million was seized over the course of the investigation, Tyner said. Officers also seized a "large amount" of drugs and weapons from eight properties in Hamilton Township, Pleasantville and Buena, and three vehicles.

"Very simply, drugs, money and murder may be romantic stories for the streets," Tyner said during a news conference at his office, "but in reality, there are only two possible endings to those stories. Those involved either wind up in a box or in a box. They wind up in a cell or in a casket."

