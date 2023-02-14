CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Traffic patterns are being changed on a portion of Dias Creek Road while construction crews complete a second phase of drainage improvement project that is scheduled to begin Wednesday.

For the next three weeks, traffic heading west on Dias Creek Road toward Route 47 will be redirected to Hand Avenue (CR 658), where cars will continue to head west to U.S. Route 47, Cape May County officials said on Tuesday.

Both south and northbound traffic on Route 47 wanting to access Dias Creed Road heading east either from Springers Mill Road or accessing the road directly will be detoured onto Hand Avenue. From there, traffic will head toward the intersection of Dias Creed Road and Mechanic Street, officials said.

From the intersection, traffic can continue east on Hand Avenue toward Route 9 or north onto Dias Creed Road and toward Mechanic Street, officials said.

Only local traffic will be allowed to access Dias Creek Road during construction. School buses, emergency vehicles and trash trucks also will be able to enter the work zone, proceeding with caution, officials said.