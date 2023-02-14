CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Traffic patterns are being changed on a portion of Dias Creek Road while construction crews complete a second phase of drainage improvement project that is scheduled to begin Wednesday.
For the next three weeks, traffic heading west on Dias Creek Road toward Route 47 will be redirected to Hand Avenue (CR 658), where cars will continue to head west to U.S. Route 47, Cape May County officials said on Tuesday.
Both south and northbound traffic on Route 47 wanting to access Dias Creed Road heading east either from Springers Mill Road or accessing the road directly will be detoured onto Hand Avenue. From there, traffic will head toward the intersection of Dias Creed Road and Mechanic Street, officials said.
People are also reading…
From the intersection, traffic can continue east on Hand Avenue toward Route 9 or north onto Dias Creed Road and toward Mechanic Street, officials said.
Only local traffic will be allowed to access Dias Creek Road during construction. School buses, emergency vehicles and trash trucks also will be able to enter the work zone, proceeding with caution, officials said.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.