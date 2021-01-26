 Skip to main content
3 taken to hospital after State Police car crash in Hamilton Township
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A crash involving a State Police car sent three people to the hospital Monday, State Police said.

At 1:09 p.m., a marked State Police car was traveling east on Route 40 near milepost 43.2 when it collided with a Dodge Charger, Trooper Alejandro Goez said.

The driver of the Charger, the driver of the State Police car and a trooper who was a passenger in the marked car were all taken to an area hospital, said Goez, who added none of their injuries was life-threatening.

State Police did not identify any of the people involved in the crash or the hospital to which they were taken.

The crash is under investigation.

Contact: 609-272-7202

VJackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

