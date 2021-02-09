3 South Jersey legislators deliver pizzas to families in need

Three South Jersey legislators delivered 55 pizzas to the Cumberland Family Shelter in Vineland and the Wesley by the Bay senior housing community in Ocean City as part of Slice Out Hunger's Pizza Across America campaign.

State Sen. Michael Testa and Assemblyman Erik Simonsen and Antwan McClellan, all R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, delivered the food.

“I would like to thank Mama Mia’s Ristorante in Marmora as well as Luca’s Pizza and Dominick’s Pizza in Vineland for helping me to provide fresh pizzas to a number of local organizations,” Testa said in a statement.

The Pizza Across America campaign celebrated National Pizza Day on Tuesday by asking pizzerias to donate at least 10 pies to their local shelters, soup kitchens and hunger action centers.

“I felt it was very important for me to teach my children at a young age to get involved and help our community,” Carmine Testa, co-founder of Pizza Across America and owner of Carmine’s Pizza Factory in Jersey City, said in a statement.

Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202 vjackson@pressofac.com Twitter@ACPressJackson

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.