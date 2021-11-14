3 new NJ COVID deaths and just under 1,500 cases; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

COVID-19 in NJ
New positive cases: 1,498
New deaths: 3
Total number of positive cases: 1,058,585
Total number of deaths: 25,354
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,038,153
Rate of transmission: 1.0
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 32,372 cases, 740 deaths
Cape May: 6,406 cases, 199 deaths
Cumberland: 18,573 cases, 450 deaths
Ocean: 84,081 cases, 2,214 deaths
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Nov. 14
Source: N.J. Department of Health
