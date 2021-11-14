 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 new NJ COVID deaths and just under 1,500 cases; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey
0 comments

3 new NJ COVID deaths and just under 1,500 cases; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus COVID-19 file art

COVID-19 in NJ

New positive cases: 1,498

New deaths: 3

Total number of positive cases: 1,058,585

Total number of deaths: 25,354

Total vaccine doses administered: 13,038,153

Rate of transmission: 1.0

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 32,372 cases, 740 deaths

Cape May: 6,406 cases, 199 deaths

Cumberland: 18,573 cases, 450 deaths

Ocean: 84,081 cases, 2,214 deaths

Figures are as of 1 p.m. Nov. 14

Source: N.J. Department of Health

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News