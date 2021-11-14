3 new NJ COVID deaths and just under 1,150 cases; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

COVID-19 in NJ
New positive cases: 1,147
New deaths: 4
Total number of positive cases: 1,059,828
Total number of deaths: 25,358
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,064,189
Rate of transmission: 1.04
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 32,416 cases, 740 deaths, 356,629 doses administered
Cape May: 6,410 cases, 199 deaths, 134,291 doses administered
Cumberland: 18,591 cases, 451 deaths, 169,951 doses administered
Ocean: 84,219 cases, 2,214 deaths, 688,974 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Nov. 15
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Tags
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.