3 more Atlantic County mosquito samples test positive for West Nile virus
Experts say heat helps mosquito larvae grow faster. With more mosquitoes comes an increased risk for mosquito-borne diseases like West Nile virus.

More mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile virus in Atlantic County, officials said Thursday.

The three samples collected Tuesday by the county Office of Mosquito Control are from the 200 block of Elwood Road in Mullica Township, the 1200 block of Zion Road in Northfield and the 4000 block of Wintergreen Avenue in Egg Harbor Township. 

There are no reported human cases of West Nile in the county at this time.

Most cases of West Nile are mild. Symptoms may include fever, headache, body aches and rashes. About 1 in 150 infections result in severe neurological disease, characterized by encephalitis, meningitis or acute flaccid paralysis.

The virus is carried by infected mosquitoes and can be transmitted to birds, animals and humans. Health officials encourage residents to reduce the risk of contracting and spreading the virus by:

  • Using insect repellent outdoors
  • Draining standing water
  • Cleaning clogged gutters
  • Checking and repairing screen doors

For more information, visit aclink.org/publichealth or call the county Division of Public Health at 609-645-5971. If you need assistance removing stagnant puddles or floodwater from your property, call the Office of Mosquito Control at 609-645-5948.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

